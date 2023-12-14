Rwanda relaxes curbs on bars, clubs for festive season

Rwanda

Rwanda’s government announced on Thursday that restrictions on trading hours for bars and other entertainment venues imposed to control “noise pollution” would be relaxed for the festive season.

All “non-essential services” in the tightly controlled east African country have been trading under shorter opening hours since September when the government unveiled new measures to curb public disturbance.

The restrictions have proved unpopular with hotel, restaurant and nightclub owners, with police ordering bars shut and confiscating equipment from entertainment venues.

But the state-run Rwanda Development Board said opening hours would be extended between December 15 and January 7 until 2:00 am on working days and all-hours on Fridays, weekends and public holidays.

“The end-of-year festive season has begun, and the government of Rwanda wants people to celebrate and enjoy,” the board said in a statement, adding that all establishments must still comply with rules around noise pollution.