RUGER, ODUMODUBLVCK, storm VANITI Lagos as Detty December continues

Lagosians will be thrilled this Wednesday, December 20, 2023, and Thursday, December 21, 2023 as popular and dancehall star, RUGER and top rapper, ODUMODUBLVCK will be live at number one spot in Lagos, VANITI Lagos for command performances.

While RUGER performs live on Wednesday, ODUMODUBLVCK will energize the stage with an electrifying one on Thursday.

VANITI Lagos, since take-off has become a hub of entertainment as it’s now renowned for constantly entertaining its guests with performances by top artistes in the entertainment industry.

Many prominent artistes had at different times thrilled patrons and with RUGER and ODUMODUBLVCK coming, a December to remember is in the making.

VANITI Lagos, now number one night club in Lagos is located at No 17 Adeola Adeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.