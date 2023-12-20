Rotary Club of Jos Central takes medical outreach to Tunduwada in Jos

In a bid to contribute to disease prevention and control of Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Jos Central organized a free medical outreach program for the residents of Tunduwada community in Jos Plateau State, Nigeria on December 16, 2023. Over 600 community members were treated in the outreach program.

Rotary Club of Jos Central President, Rotarian Dr Kayode Fasua, expressed delight at being able to provide disease control and treatment services to the people of Tunduwada community. He highlighted that December is recognized as the month of disease prevention and control in Rotary International, and despite the various activities and constraints during this month, the club made the decision to carry out the project in Tunduwada community. Fasua emphasized the importance of identifying communities in need of such interventions and appreciated the support from the community.

Mrs. Martha, the Director of Jos North Local Government Primary Health Care, represented by Mrs. Babatunde Alis, expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club of Jos Central for their medical intervention in Tunduwada community.

Renowned obstetrics and gynecology professor and former Chief Medical Director of Jos University Teaching Hospital, Professor Ishaya Pam attended the outreach program. He provided on-site treatment to patients and made free referrals to Jos University Teaching Hospital for further care.

Mr. Peter Nyam, the district head of Tunduwada community, expressed his appreciation to the Rotary Club of Jos Central for their efforts in treating him and his community members.

The medical outreach program consisted of various services including treatments, hepatitis B and C tests, sugar level tests, malaria tests, blood pressure checks, eye tests with free glasses provided, medical consultations, administration of drugs, distribution of mosquito nets, and distribution of free birth kits. A team of doctors, nurses, lab scientists, pharmacists, and consultants were present to attend to the healthcare needs of the community members.

During the medical consultations, various cases were identified including malaria, skin infections, vaginal discharge, hypertension, uterine fibroid size of 5-month pregnancy, hepatitis, typhoid, diabetes, pelvic inflammatory diseases, Parkinson’s disease, and more. Some cases were treated on-site, while others were referred to the hospital for further care.

This medical outreach program by the Rotary Club of Jos Central demonstrates their commitment to improving the health and well-being of communities in need. The services provided will contribute to disease prevention and control, and ultimately, enhance the overall health of the Tunduwada community. The Rotary club of Jos Central is one of the Rotary International Clubs