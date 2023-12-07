Rotary Club honours supply chain expert for contribution to society

Port Harcourt — A supply chain consultant, Appah Richard, has been recognised by Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Orbit for his remarkable contribution to the society and his impact in the supply chain industry.

According to a statement, the recognition came with others recently at a colourful ceremony in Port Harcourt

As supply chain consultant, Appah has a remarkable over15 years of experience, specializing in drilling, coil tubing, well completions, well maintenance, provision of oil tools and materials and general logistics in the sector.

He disclosed that his unparalleled expertise in this niche sector has revolutionized supply chain strategies, consistently optimizing operations for maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The statement said Appah’s deep industry knowledge, combined with a track record of success, makes him a valuable asset for any organization seeking to optimize their logistics and supply chain operations in the oil and gas sector, explaining that his input has continued to be a reference point in the nation’s supply chain and logistic sector.

According to Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Orbit, Appah’s contribution is an epitome of excellence in the world of supply chain consulting, deserving of this prestigious recognition.