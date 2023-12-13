Rooney was my worst teammate – Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has said Wayne Rooney was his worst ever teammate.

During their tenure at Old Trafford, Ferdinand and Rooney won numerous trophies, including Champions League and Premier League ones. However, Ferdinand has since disclosed that they used to argue a lot while playing.

In the latest episode of BBC podcast, hosted by Rugby League legend Rob Burrow, Ferdinand said: “The worst team-mate I have probably had the most arguments with is Wayne Rooney, to be honest with you.

“Never came to blows, it was on the pitch.

“We never argued in training really, it was just match day, we probably argued once every two or three games, effing and blinding, screaming at each other because I wanted more from him.”

