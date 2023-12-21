Rivers sitting on keg of gunpowder – PDP Senators warn

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Senators elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have expressed worry over the current political impasse in Rivers State saying that the development could be likened to the people sitting on a keg of gunpowder warning that it poses a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

The lawmakers appealed to the parties to observe restraint and avoid acts that could destroy the democracy Nigerian patriots fought so hard to attain for the country.

Recall that the Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara and his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike have been locked in a supremacy battle in the state that had elicited outrage.

The Senators in a statement signed by the lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District and Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro made available to newsmen Wednesday, noted that the political development in Rivers State should be a source of worry for every discerning mind.

The lawmakers stated that “at our meeting of December 12, 2023 Senators unanimously agreed to call on the two parties to exercise restraints in the interest of our fledgling democracy. While the inevitability of disagreement is understandable, we must thread carefully not to allow our personal interests destroy this democracy that was fought for by many patriots.

“We also wish to call on the good people of Rivers State to please avoid making inflammatory statements or take other actions that are capable of escalating the crisis.

“Nigeria is the only country we have, therefore it’s our collective responsibility to ensure peace and order at all times. We call on all aggrieved members to explore the legitimate instrument of dispute resolutions, which include but not limited to approaching the court of law instead of taking the part that’s capable of derailing our democracy.

“We also wish to call on the security agencies to maintain neutrality and deal decisively with anyone seen to be going against the law to maintain peace in Rivers State and the country at large.

“We enjoin the media not to overheat the polity by instigating any form of violence through their reportage and interviews. Everyone must stand up in the defense of our democracy.

“We wish to call on the youths on the pages of social media, to please exercise restraints in the utterances and the kinds of statements they put or pass around, especially in this era of fake news. We all must learn to verify the content of messages we share, that is if we must share at all.

“The youths must know they remain the vanguard of democracy and must not take any action that will portray them otherwise. They must guard their utterances. This democracy must not fall.

“We the PDP senators recognize the current hardship in the country and plead with Nigerians not to allow their anger boil over and cause irreparable damages to our beloved country.

“We must remain hopeful despite the current challenges and work together as one people towards ensuring that we build a better and an egalitarian Nigeria where the right of everyone is guaranteed under the provisions of our laws to support our genuine quest to have a working society that is fit for purpose.

“We believe that His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, has contributed immensely towards building the PDP in Rivers State and Nigeria. It will be unfortunate if Governor Wike watches the PDP to self-destruct. We call on Governor Wike to prevail on the circumstances to avoid the impending catastrophe.

“The ongoing impasse in River State is a whirlwind that will blow no one any good. The happenings in Rivers State PDP are like a people sitting on a keg of gunpowder and the consequences will be too grave for Nigerian democracy if not properly and promptly handled.

“We enjoin the judiciary to remain the impartial and neutral arbiter that they should be. To do otherwise is an affront to Nigeria’s fragile democracy and will do incalculable damage to the integrity of the judiciary.”