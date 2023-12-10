Rivers medical doctors vow to ensure effective healthcare delivery

…as Fubara opens locked maxillofacial hospital

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Chief Medical Director of Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, RSUTH, Dr Chizindu Alikor, has stated that medical doctors in the state would work closely with the state government to ensure effective service delivery for residents of the state.

Alikor further vowed that the physicians and other health workers in the state would ensure that they maintain all medical facilities entrusted to them and ensure efficient health care delivery to the people of the state.

The CMD spoke when the medical team of RSUTH resumed healthcare service at Dental, Maxillofacial, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) and Ophthalmology Hospital, Port Harcourt, an annex of RSUTH, opened by the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, although the former administration of Chief Nyesom Wike built the facility, but could not put it in used.

Speaking, Alikor, noted that the health faculty has been fully equipped with required facilities, adding that the medical team would ensure quality healthcare for people of the state from the specialists’ hospital.

He said: “During my speech, I had told his Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and the people of Rivers State that we are going to quickly commence services here and truly we went back, sat on it and we triggered necessary action and over the weekend we moved over our necessary equipment and items that we would need here.

“We have commenced service here and we have consultant ophthalmologists, ENT surgeons, dentists, maxillofacial surgeons and the entire work team. The facilities here are topnotch meeting the needs of our patients and we are happy. We are grateful God and to Rivers State government and governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

“Like we have said RSUTH management and staff will ensure that the service that have commenced here today at this annex in Rebisi is sustained. We reassure the people of the state that we will run here efficiently and effectively and we will ensure that our facilities are adequality maintained for effective service delivery.”