Rivers: Discontinue case against Gov Fubara, Group begs opposition

Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara

By Ezra Ukanwa

The South-South Progressive Agenda has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party to discontinue their case against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

In a statement signed by Dr. Lucky Godswill, the group called on the opposition to join hands with the governor to turn around the fortunes of the state.

Recall that an Appeal Court sitting in Lagos, in a unanimous decision, recently affirmed the election of Governor Fubara.

The Appellate Court dismissed four separate appeals filed by Tonye Cole of the APC, Beatrice Itubo of the LP, Innocent Ekwu of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), and Lulu Briggs Dumo of the Accord Party.

Dr Godswill maintained that the Appeal Court verdict was an affirmation of the trust reposed in Fubara by Rivers people, describing the judgment as detailed, articulated, and comprehensive.

He said it is time to consolidate on the early strides of Governor Fubara, who according to him, is doing well in office.

The group said the governor has made significant efforts to take the state to the next level despite obvious distractions from the judiciary that slowed down the pace of development.

“We commend the judiciary for this victory, for demonstrating uncommon will by validating the mandate freely given to Governor Fubara. This verdict was an affirmation of the trust reposed in him by Rivers people and would serve as a morale booster,” the statement said.

“We, therefore, call on members of the opposition to join hands with the Governor to take Rivers to enviable heights in terms of economic prosperity and human capital development. We want to urge all parties at this time to sheath their swords.

“Rivers comes first, the reason to support good policies and programmes of the governor. We need to give Fubara space to focus on governance”.