Rivers crisis: Your declaration undemocratic,  Fubara’s kinsmen tell Tinubu

THE contentious agreement brokered by President Bola Tinubu to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State has continued to elicit reactions wth the Opobo Elder Statesmen4Sim rejecting the eight-point accord.

The denouncement of Governor Siminilayi Fubara’s kinsmen stems from what they said was lack of legal grounding of the agreement, and the heated debate over its legitimacy.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, weekend, the group in a communiqué by the Chairman, BoP of the group, Alabo Reuben Saturday-Jaja, Soide Jaja II, and Chairman, Alabo Cockeye Brown as well as members of the Executive Council, voiced several reasons for their outright rejection of the agreement.

They spoke as former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, in a Christmas message, with particular reference to Rivers State appealed to Nigerians to unite in a bid to rescue what is left of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

Among the elders’ contentions is the argument that President Tinubu, within the constitutional framework, lacked the authority to meddle in the internal affairs of a state.

The elders emphasized that President Tinubu’s role primarily involves overseeing federal appointees and does not extend to dictating terms to a governor.

Pointing to constitutional limitations, the elders insisted that the President’s agreement cannot supersede court rulings, particularly those relating to legal proceedings such as impeachment or legislative matters.

They challenged the directive to withdraw court cases, highlighting the constitutional provision that mandates vacant seats for legislators who decamped without adhering to party division or merger protocols.

Moreover, the Opobo elders insisted that only members of the Edison Ehie-led House of Assembly should be acknowledged as authentic representatives, and the positions of decamped legislators led by Martin Amaewhule are delegitimized.

The elders said they unequivocally rejected the purported agreement, vowing to fervently challenge any attempts to implement its contents in Rivers State, noting that their stance underscored a firm commitment to upholding constitutional provisions and safeguarding the autonomy of state governance against external interference.

“We call on Mr. President to retract this purported agreement, as its execution risks plunging the state into a constitutional crisis. Should this request go unheeded, we are prepared to contest its constitutionality in a court of law as a necessary measure,” the elders declared.

Let’s unite to rescue democracy

On his part, Secondus, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, prayed that the peace, love, and joy of Christmas would energise us to surmount our economic and security challenges and build a better country.

Reviewing the political crises ravaging some states since the inception of the President Tinubu administration, he cautioned the political class to be wary of actions that may constitute a threat to our nascent democracy and national security.

He said: “With particular reference to the crisis in Rivers State, the intervention of President Tinubu must be by the spirit and letter of our constitution for it to be implementable. There are creative ways a political conflict can be resolved if and when the President acts like a statesman and the President of all Nigerians.

“Mr President would have violated this sacred role if he acted in such a way and manner that gave an unconstitutional advantage to his political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and an individual political godfather. This is the scenario the unenforceable agreement reached at the instance of Mr President purports to foster.”

Secondus urged the President and relevant stakeholders to act in the interest of peace in Rivers State and ensure genuine, unbiased, generally acceptable, and enforceable reconciliation of the crisis

IYC chieftain sues for peace, seeks Tinubu’s neutrality

Also, former National Spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, Mr. Ebilade Ekerefe, called for restraint in the political imbroglio rocking Rivers State instead of casting aspersions on the political actors.

He also implored those making incendiary remarks and promoting tribal sentiments to have a rethink in the interest of the state.

Ekerefe who is also the leader of the Niger Delta Advocacy group, New Era Movement, made the appeal in an interview with Vanguard in Yenagoa.

His words: “I have been keenly following the ugly political drama in Rivers State since it unfolded. What appears to be an issue that could be resolved quickly and amicably has rather taken a dangerous dimension, exacerbated by tribal jingoism and chauvinism.

“While I find it difficult to join the bandwagon in casting aspersions, I will rather appeal for restraint. Both leaders should not allow outsiders, for their own selfish interest, destroy a relationship predicated on love, trust and loyalty that they have built over the years.

“When trust is broken, it is very difficult to regain, but still, the past can be put behind and confidence can be rebuilt in the interest of brotherhood and the development, peace and stability of Rivers State.I call on those making incendiary remarks and promoting tribal sentiments to have a rethink. They should rather make remarks that will promote peace and unity as one Rivers people.

“I want to call on President Tinubu, the father of the nation, to do what is right despite the gains from the defection of 27 lawmakers to his party, the APC.

“The President cannot be seen doing the needful in Ondo State by ensuring that power is transmitted to the Deputy Governor pending when the Governor is strong enough to assume his official duties and fail to do the needful in Rivers State. It shows bias and traits of double standard as a democratic leader.”

