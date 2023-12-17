Rivers crisis: We remain united, indivisible under Damagun — PDP

…dismiss G-27’s factionalisation claim as mischievous

By John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dismissed claims by 27 of its estranged members in the Rivers State Assembly that the party is factionalised.

Deputy National Publicly Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said this in response to claims by the lawmakers under the aegis of G-27 that they resigned their membership of the PDP to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, because the PDP was factionalised.

In a veiled reference to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, Abdullahi explained that Nigerians are aware that the estranged lawmakers are acting at the behest of “a former governor of the state”, whose conduct is at variance with his claim of being a member of the PDP.

Abdullahi said, “Your guess is as good as mine. These people are simply being mischievous.

“Every right thinking Nigerian knows that they are being motivated by the antics of a man who has derived benefits from his membership of our great party but has decided to turn against it and accept an appointment from the APC.

“You cannot be working for an APC government and want to dictate what happens in the PDP.

“The 27 members who joined him know within themselves that our party is united and cohesive under the leadership of our Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun.

“As a party, we’ve made some mistakes which we’ve learnt lessons from and are now rebuilding under the purposeful leadership of Amb. Damagun.

“If there are factions in the PDP like they are claiming, let them name such factions and those who lead them.

“The PDP is united and focused. We refuse to be distracted by the antics of a few who want to precipitate a crisis where none.”