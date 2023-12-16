Rivers crisis: Two more commissioners resign from Fubara’s cabinet

Two more commissioners have resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

This has brought the number of commissioners, who have resigned from the governor’s cabinet to nine.

The latest to resign are the Commissioner for Special Projects, Emeka Woke and the Commissioner for Environment, Austen Ben-Chioma.

While Woke served as the Chief of Staff to former governor and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Ben-Chioma served as Commissioner for Urban Development in the immediate past administration.

Woke was also former Local Government Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area.

His letter of resignation is dated November 14, 2023 as that of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), whose resignation was first to be reported.

“My decision to resign at this time necessitated by pressing family demands for my time and attention as well as the desire to afford other deserving Rivers people the opportunity to serve you and the state in that capacity,” Woke’s letter read in part.

However, Ben-Chioma’s letter is dated December 15, 2023 as the case with the rest of the cabinet members that have resigned.

He also highlighted that his decision to resign was due to personal reasons.

Those who resigned earlier include the state’s Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, Commissioner for Works George-Kelly Alabo, Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Commissioner Inime Aguma and Commissioner of Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

Others are Commissioner of Transportation, Dr Jacobson B. Nbina, State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Prince Chinedu, as well as the State Commissioner for Housing, Gift Worlu.

The seven commissioners that earlier resigned from Governor Fubara’s cabinet.

The resignation of these nine Commissioners have so far come to public knowledge since the escalation of the political crisis in Rivers State.

One Commissioner, Henry Ogiri who was in charge of the Ministry of Power had before the new wave of resignations, left in November to take up a federal appointment as a Commissioner in the National Population Commission.

The Rivers State cabinet is now left with about 8 commissioners assuming more cabinet members have not resigned yet.