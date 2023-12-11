Rivers crisis: Tinubu, former govs, others urged to intervene

By Victor AhiumaYoung

President Bola Tinubu, former governors of Rivers State, have been urged to intervene and bring the political crisis in Rivers State to an end before it snowballs into a political instability of unpredictable proportion.

Immediate past President-General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and a concerned indigene of the state, Comrade Anthony Nted, in a statement titled “Rivers State is greater than all of us”, said all indigenes of the state irrespective of their political affiliations must join hands to restore peace to our dear state.

According to the statement “The political crisis that has engulfed Rivers State in recent times is a bad omen for the socio-economic and political development of the state. It must not be allowed to persist any longer. All indigenes of the state irrespective of their political affiliations must join hands to restore peace to our dear state. All the political gladiators must know that political power is transient and whatever any person does with political power today, posterity will judge him or her tomorrow. Political power will come and go, but the state will remain. I want to appeal that the state should not be thrown into a theatre for political instability. Rivers State is a centre and symbol of the Niger Delta. We are not known for political instability and it must not start during our time.

“I want to call on President Bola Tinubu to immediately intervene to ensure that the state does not go up in flames under his watch as the President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces. I want to also use this medium to implore all leaders of the Niger Delta Region including Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, former governors of the state including the immediate past governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Traditional rulers, all the leaders of thought, well-meaning individuals, opinion leaders, and youth leaders to wade in before the matter gets out of hand. We should know that the interest and survival of Rivers State is far above the interest of any individuals or groups no matter how highly placed. The state has been in existence before we were born and it will continue to exist after our deaths, but our roles to either make it greater or bring it down will leave after us.

“I want to call on the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his political father, Chief Wike to close ranks and resolve their differences in the interest of the state and the wellbeing of the people of Rivers State. Yes, a father and son can quarrel, but such a family quarrel must not be to the detriment of the entire family. The world is watching.”