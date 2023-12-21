Rivers crisis: PDP should sanction Wike for anti-party – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dele Momodu said the leadership of the party should sanction the Minister of the Federal Capital Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike for anti-party activities.

Momodu made this call in an interview on Arise Television on Thursday.

Momodu’s call comes after the PDP’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, had vowed to sanction Wike at the right time for working against the PDP.

Momodu said the PDP leadership cannot continue to tolerate Wike’s excesses and must stop his antics.

He said, “If I had the power, I would have punished Wike long ago. The PDP leadership must have its reasons for keeping him while he continues to trouble the party.

“He wants to eat his cake and have it,” he said.

Recall that Wike supported President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, against PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25 presidential election.

But, Wike has been at political war with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State over control of the state.

The minister’s clash with Fubara led to 25 members of the state House of Assembly loyal to him dumping PDP for APC while some commissioners also resigned from the state executive council.

