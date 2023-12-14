Rivers crisis: Ex-governors to intervene in dispute – George

A former Rivers State Governor, Rufus Ada-George said former governors of the state will intervene in the political crisis rocking the state.

Ada-Geoge disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said, “We are hopeful that with the experience we have and the knowledge of the persons involved, the former governors will be able to prevail on them and see reasons why the case must be handled and tackled soonest.”

According to him, when the crisis erupted in October, the former governors tried to reach out to the parties involved. While contact was made with Fubara, the elder statesman said they have not been able to speak with Wike who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said, “We made efforts and reached out to the governor [Siminalayi Fubara] but we have not been able to have personal contact with the minister of the FCT.”

Ada-George, however, maintained that stakeholders in the state are “still hopeful” that the crisis will be resolved soonest.

This comes as four commissioners in the Fubara cabinet resigned, citing various reasons.

The Commissioner for Works George-Kelly Alabo – who served in the same capacity under Nyesom Wike’s government – and the Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Commissioner Inime Aguma and their Finance counterpart Isaac Kamalu were the latest to pull out.

Meanwhile, Zacchaeus Adangor had earlier resigned as the Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice.

Their resignation further deepens the political crisis in the state where lawmakers in the state assembly are now in two groups. While 27 of them had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the wake of the gale of resigations, Governor Fubara presented the 2024 budget to four lawmakers at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Recall that Rivers State had been enmeshed in a political crisis for a few months following the fall-out between former Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor Sim Fubara.

While President Bola Tinubu had earlier waded into the matter, the political tension in Rivers State has now taken another dimension. But Ada-George believes former governors of the state can prevail on the actors to sheathe their swords.

