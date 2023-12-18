Rivers Crisis: Elders, political leaders warn against attempt to impeach Fubara

*Condemns Exparte Order Granted To Pro-Wike Lawmakers

By Daniel Abia

P/Harcourt Rivers State Elders and Leaders forum has reiterated its condemnation of the attempt by some lawmakers to impeach the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara through the instrumentality of dubious court orders, without any known reason.

The elders declared that they were fully aware of and “thus rejects, the news making the rounds on social media of Forum Shopping And Purchase Of Legal Instruments outside Rivers State to cause crisis in the State, thereby endangering human lives and property.

“An alleged already written/ premeditated court ruling by one Justice Donatus Okorowo of Federal High Court 8 Abuja on an EXPARTE application secretly filled in the night by Pro Wike former lawmakers which the Judge wants to deliver Monday where he wants to stop the declaration of their seat vacant (an action that have been done) and also give them the legitimacy to move in with DSS and police to start the illegal impeachment of Gov. Fubara



The forum, in its meeting weekend derided the 27 lawmakers who defected from the people’s democratic party PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC without a recourse to their constituents.

In a communique jointly signed by the former Rivers State Governor, Chief Rufus Ada-George, Annkio Briggs, Prof Dagogo Fubara among others also called on President Nola Ahmed Tinubu to consolidate on the peace accord he started between Governor Sominalayi Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The communique said the forum reviewed the outcome of its previous meetings and follow up actions which include letters seeking audience with Governor Fubara, and Wike, which both men refused to honour.

“The Forum regretted that neither Governor Siminialayi Fubara nor Chief (Barrister) Nyesom Wike responded to our letters seeking for audience with each of them.

“The attempt to impeach the Governor of Rivers State barely about six months in office without explaining to the good people of the State, the reasons and infractions of law is UNACCEPTABLE”, the communique said.

It called for a proper investigation of the crisis in the state and those responsible should be brought to Justice.

The elders and leaders forum urged the Government to expedite action on rebuilding the demolished House of Assembly Complex so that law makers will continue their legislative business in the permanent site within the shortest possible time.

On the recent defection by the 27 lawmakers, the elders said, “we condemn in its entirety, the recent defection of twenty seven law makers without recourse to their constituents.

“We therefore urge the judiciary and all security agencies to be wary and alive in discharging their responsibilities in order not to worsen the already tensed atmosphere in Rivers State”.