Rivers crisis affecting livelihood of residents— LP 2023 governorship candidate laments 

Begs Wike, Fubara to sheath sword

The Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 election in Rivers State, Mrs Beatrice Itubo, has regretted that the political crisis rocking the State was affecting businesses and the livelihood of people of the state.

Itubo, a former Chairperson of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Port Harcourt called on the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, and the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to seek avenue of resolving the lingering political crisis.

The Labour candidate said she had visited the governor to see how her party could help broker peace in the interest of the state, adding that the people should be the utmost concern at every time.

Itubo said that the people were afraid of coming into the state because of the ongoing war and called on Wike, Fubara and all the lawmakers to sheath their sword in the interest of peace and development of the state.

She said: “Holiday seekers are no longer coming into our state, the hotels are empty, other businesses are beginning to feel the impact of the trouble that is going on and if we do not as neutral persons reach out to these gladiators and their fans now, a time will come when we will no longer be safe going out of our houses because of fear of being caught in the crossfire in the hostilities.

“May I as a mother and stakeholder in the governance of this state appeal to the immediate past governor of the state, Nysom Wike, to as a matter of urgency and as a father to immediately leave whatever grievances he may have against the governor. “And the governor too, should on his part caution his fans to stop all comments on and off social media that may tend to further exacerbate the already tense situation in the state.”