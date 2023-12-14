Rivers: APC crowns Wike Nigeria’s dean of politics, decries failure of governance in state

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike as Nigeria’s Dean of Politics, blaming the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara for the political crisis that has engulfed the state in recent weeks.

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.

Accusing the governor of fomenting trouble in the state, Okocha also defended the 27 state assembly members who recently defected to the APC, saying despite the governor’s demolition of the assembly chambers, the majority lawmakers are free to sit anywhere and conduct their businesses.

He said; ”You cannot place something on nothing and you expect it to stand. An illegality is an illegality. Let me also let you know that what makes an assembly is not the structure, but the human beings in that assembly.

”So, an assembly can be moved to anywhere provided the mace which is the symbol of authority is there. As at Wednesday, about 27 members sat and took far-reaching decisions on state matters. You will see all of them signed underneath those decisions.

”But, I tell you a thing, I read a philosopher called Frantz Fanon, he said the gift you give to an intransigent government is civil disobedience. So, there is a case of anarchy and it is within the ambit of the PDP.

”It is not like we have a breakdown of law and order but this is an internal wrangling in PDP. That they are moving and being allowed to be taken to the centre stage. I had warned the governor or rather advised him. I told him you are opening your flanks to fifth columnists and they will feast and today, he has left governance completely and began to chase shadows. Those infrastructural developments that Rivers State is noted for has begun atrophied. They are rotting away including projects that the former governor has completed up to 100% and he left it for him to come and commission. He is unable to do anything and he is just after and chasing the mouse even when his house is burning. So there is a complete lack of government and governance in Rivers State and APC being a party now in opposition will not allow it”, he stated.

On Wike, the APC chairman said; “I have wooed him (Wike) personally, we have told him publicly to come over to Macedonia and help us. He is a political juggernaut and the Dean of Politics in Nigeria currently, not just in Rivers but in Nigeria at large. He is a force and that is why we won the presidential election after losing the three senatorial seats and all the State House of Assembly members.”