Rita Dominic leads as ‘Love, Life’ hits Amazon Prime Video Dec 29

By Efe Onodjae, edited by Ayo Oikoyi

Ebonylife Place, Lagos came alive on Wednesday as the First Features project, a collaboration between Native Filmworks and Michelangelo Productions, “Love and Life” premiered.

The cinematic gem, set for release on Amazon Prime Video on December 29, promises a poignant exploration of relationships and the indomitable human spirit. The film’s star-studded cast and its focus on themes of love, friendship, and hope mark it as a must-watch in the realm of Nigerian cinema.

Speaking with one of the characters, Rita Dominic, who played the film’s lead character, Abike, shared, “Playing Abike was a profound journey of emotional depth and resilience. In the film, she stands as a pillar of strength among her friends, guiding them through challenges they face in love and life, even as she navigates her own complex journey of grief.”

Dotun Olakunri, a driving force behind the First Features Project, added, “Our ambition has always been to produce films that resonate on an emotional level. With ‘Love and Life’, we’ve moved closer to this goal. This film is about grief, life, challenges you face daily, and how you use friendship and sorority to tackle those problems.”

Love and Life” delves into the intricacies of relationships, highlighting themes of love, friendship, and the enduring power of hope. Directed by Ruben Reng and written by Brenda Ogbuka-Garuba, the film follows the lives of three women grappling with various relationship challenges. Their journey of rediscovery and empowerment underscores the film’s core message: the resilience of human connections.

Director Ruben Reng expressed, “Directing this film was about capturing the essence of hope and friendship. Our goal was to create a story that would touch hearts, and I believe we’ve achieved that.”

Nse Ikpe-Etim, who plays Osas, commented, “This role allowed me to explore the complexities hidden behind a seemingly lighthearted facade, and I believe Osas’ story will resonate with many who are finding their path in the intricate world of love and personal connections.'”

Michelle Dede, who plays Ivy in the film, said, “Ivy’s story in ‘Love and Life’ intertwines with themes of resilience and personal growth, mirroring the experiences many face in their search for meaningful connections. It’s a role that challenged me and my will, I believe, resonates deeply with our audience.”

Steve Gukas, co-founder of the First Features Project, stated, “This film is more than a narrative; it’s a reflection of our mission to bring forward new, compelling voices in Nigerian cinema. ‘Love and Life’ is a testament to this vision, and I am proud of how Reuben Reng brought it to life.”

Speaking to journalists was the Producer, Dotun Olakunri, according to him, the movie was filmed at Abuja, Nigeria and will be at Amazon on the 29th of December. He further stated “Love and Life” is a relationship movie about women who are good friends, helping each other heal from relationship issues.”

“The movie conveys messages about healing, turning challenges into positive outcomes, and the strength found in helping others.”