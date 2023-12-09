Rising sensation Specie returns with new exciting music “Moonlight”

By Benjamin Njoku
Obeten Gilbert, popularly known as Specie is a Nigerian born singer, song writer and entrepreneur who hails from cross river state is set to dazzle listeners with a lineup of new singles he has on the way.
The rising act believes his ability to capture his reality through a smooth-flowing narrative that infuses comical elements is one of his biggest selling points.
In a recent interview Specie expresses his confidence in his dealings and character over a bass abundant instrumental that mirrors his intensity.
Specie has recently dropped a new release titled “Moonlight” which he hopes will take his career to the next level.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.