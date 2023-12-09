Rising sensation Specie returns with new exciting music “Moonlight”

By Benjamin Njoku

Obeten Gilbert, popularly known as Specie is a Nigerian born singer, song writer and entrepreneur who hails from cross river state is set to dazzle listeners with a lineup of new singles he has on the way.

The rising act believes his ability to capture his reality through a smooth-flowing narrative that infuses comical elements is one of his biggest selling points.

In a recent interview Specie expresses his confidence in his dealings and character over a bass abundant instrumental that mirrors his intensity.

Specie has recently dropped a new release titled “Moonlight” which he hopes will take his career to the next level.