Ribadu: Gov Mbah has fought insecurity to a standstill

…As Mbah says no retreat in the war against insecurity, corruption

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has commended the effort of the Governor Peter Mbah administration at restoring normalcy in Enugu State, saying the administration has fought insecurity to a standstill in the state.

This was even as Governor Peter Mbah commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on its success at fighting corruption, reiterating the commitment of his administration to waging a remorseless war on corruption and insecurity, saying it was critical to the effort to grow Enugu’s economy from a $4.4 billion to $30 billion economy and eradicate poverty.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the EFCC Enugu Zonal Command Complex, Tuesday, Ribadu, who was the Special Guest of Honour, reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the war against insecurity and corruption across the country, saying the President Bola Tinubu administration had no room for corrupt EFCC officers and law enforcement agents.

He said: “Your Excellency, the governor, we want to thank you so much for the good work you are doing, not just for Enugu State, but for our country. Things are changing. We are getting better here and things are improving. You are one of the very, very few that has shown that, indeed, it is possible. Security is getting back to normalcy in Enugu State and, by extension, the South East. And you are in the forefront of it. We recognise that and thank you for the good work you are doing. The economy is improving. It is clear. You are addressing insecurity. You are engaging.

“We believe that with leaders like you, the human challenges and the typical things we had to face in the past will certainly be put behind us. We want to encourage you and all those, who are doing exceptionally good work in restoring order in Nigeria.

“We were here in June and we had an interaction with the governor, and he came out strongly and courageously. He said that he would do his best to restore order. Today, based on our own records and statistics – because we get daily reports of activities – there are lots of instances or days or even weeks and more that we have not recorded one single violence or incident of either terrorism or even kidnapping. They are going extremely down in Enugu State and by extension the South East. Things have changed.

“Unfortunately, before the coming of this administration, police stations were being attacked, law enforcement people were being attacked. People were giving selfish orders. Those who are not even in Nigeria will sit somewhere in the comfort of the countries where they live and be giving instructions that people should not go to work; should not go out to look for their own livelihood and people used to take such orders. But no more; it is no longer happening. We thank the leaders who have emerged in the South East and we thank the federal government for engagement.

“We want to thank the governor of Enugu State. He has done a wonderful job. And also tell people of this state to support him. He is doing a good job. We are very, very proud of what is happening today in Enugu State and the South East by extension”.

As part of the security effort, he reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to giving every Nigerian a sense of belonging and treating every part thereof with equity, justice, and fairness.

Also speaking, Governor Mbah, while commending security on the good job done so far in the state, said his administration supported the EFCC towards the rebuilding of a befitting zonal office in Enugu to strengthen the war against corruption and insecurity.

“We hereby enjoin the security agencies and EFCC to sustain their good work to ensure that Enugu State and Nigeria as a whole are finally able to consign the memories of insecurity to distant history.

“The opening of this office reconfirms our commitment as a nation to sustain the war against corruption. This commitment is well founded in view of the many proven negative effects corruption has on economic development.

“With this in mind, considering the objective of this administration to make Enugu one of the top 3 states in Nigeria in terms of GDP and achieve a zero percent rate in the poverty head count, it is clear that corruption has to be brought down to a barest minimum within the State,” he stated.

On his part, EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, charged his men to raise the ante, utilising the facilities and resources at their disposal in the war against corruption to redeem the nation’s image.

“With this facility, I want to assure His Excellency and indeed all citizens of Enugu State and the entire South East region that fraudsters have no place in any part of the zone.

“To whom much is given is given, much is also expected. I require every staff to be doubly committed to the mandate of the Commission for the South East to feel the greater impact of the EFCC in our development”, he said.