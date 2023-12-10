RHoL: Toyin Lawani shows off her credential as “fashion king” at 10th episode

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the tenth episode of The Real Housewives of Lagos, ‘King of Fashion,’ Toyin Lawani stunned audiences with her fashion prowess.

The fashion mogul hosted an exclusive exhibition showcasing some of her most iconic looks over the years, with stars including ex-BBNaija housemates – Hermes, Phyna, Sheggz, and fellow cast member Faith Morey gracing the runway. A highlight of the night was Hermes’ sensual dance performance, adding a nice touch to the affair.

However, not everyone got a ticket to Toyin’s fashion extravaganza. Mariam Timmer found herself excluded again, marking the second event after Faith’s birthday party to which she was not invited. The tension between Toyin and Mariam escalated in the previous episode, culminating in a physical altercation, and it seems their friendship has hit the rocks.

Iyabo Ojo and Chioma Ikokwu didn’t hold back, throwing shade at Laura Ikeji and criticising her previous fashion show from the last season. The episode also revealed Laura’s white wedding preparations, featuring a hilarious detail: she has taken to wearing veils but refuses to let her husband see her wedding dress until the big day. With Laura keeping her wedding dress under wraps, fans are eager for the reveal.

The drama didn’t end on the runway. After the fashion show, the ladies and Dr Rommel engaged in a heated conversation that led to an argument. Iyabo expressed frustration over what she perceived as Laura Ikeji’s ‘fake loyalty’ to Faith Morey and her reluctance to share Faith’s comments about Dr. Rommel. Despite the tension, Laura remained calm and collected, even during her confessional when she had some choice words for Iyabo.