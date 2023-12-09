Rhoda Jatau released from Bauchi prison after 18 months

Rhoda Jatau

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Following interventions by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN; Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, NIREC, and Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria, Rhoda Jatau, who had been held in Bauchi Prison on charges of blasphemy, has been granted bail and released from detention.

A reliable source confirmed the development to Vanguard on Friday night.

According to the source, NIREC played a key role in her release, highlighting the importance of the Inter-Religious Council in such matters.

“Following the outcry from the Christian community in Nigeria over the continued detention of Rhoda Jatau in Bauchi Prison, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, and Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria intervened in the matter.

“We are pleased to report that Ms. Rhoda Jatau has been granted bail and subsequently released from detention today (yesterday).

“We have high hopes that the case will end in praise. Let’s continue to keep her in our prayers. The leadership of NIREC played a key role. Praise be to our God,” the source said.

Recall that Jatau was arrested on May 20, 2022, by authorities in Bauchi State after she sent a message via WhatsApp.

This incident reportedly came in response to the murder of Deborah Emmanuel Yakubu , who was killed in an instance of mob violence over a similar accusation.

Jatau was charged under Sections 114 and 210 of the Penal Code Law, as well as Section 24 Subsection 1b(i) of the Cyber Crimes Act, accused of inciting public disturbance; exciting contempt of religious creed; and cyberstalking.