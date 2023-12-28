Revive moribund farm settlements to boost agric products, create employment, Afe Babalola tells FG

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, has appealed to the Federal Government to consider revamping the moribund farm settlements in different regions of the country.

He said this move would boost food security, agricultural production for local consumption and export, and provide raw materials for industries.

Babalola made the statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti while briefing journalists on his selection as the 2024 African Man of the Year in Food Security by the Initiative for Green Sustainability.

The elder statesman said that the revival of the settlement should be passionately considered as a springboard to rediscover the country’s dying agricultural potential, as the future of Nigeria lies in agriculture and not in crude oil.

He added that the revival of the abandoned farm settlements would also create job opportunities for the unemployed youths in the country, and the level of insecurity would reduce to the barest minimum as they would be gainfully engaged.

Babalola recalled with nostalgia how the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as premier of the defunct Western Region, made use of the farm settlements in the region to promote its economy.

He added that the establishment of the farm settlements brought development to the region as revenues generated from them were used to build critical infrastructure and institutions that have continued to be the pride of the southwest.

Babalola lamented that the governments at all levels were not doing enough in the agricultural sector, saying Nigeria, which used to be one of the leading exporters of cocoa and palm oil, has lost its place due to neglect of the sector.

He said, “It may not be a crime to abandon agriculture, but it is certainly a sin. Don’t forget the Garden of Eden, placed under Adam and Eve in the Book of Genesis. This is a divine instruction that man must work and provide for whatever he needs.

“Special tribute goes to the First Premier of old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who appreciated the importance of agriculture. Between 1960 and 1966, he promoted agriculture more than any of his peers in other regions.

“Part of the activities of Chief Awolowo in promoting agriculture are the establishment of 20 farm settlements, western Nigeria Marketing Board, and providing healthy and improved seedlings to the farmers.

“Others include encouraging the production of food and cash crops, making the local government provide implements for farmers, and making agriculture a compulsory subject in primary and secondary schools.

“Consequently, people became interested in agricultural practices, as a result of which the western region became the leader in the production of cocoa and palm oil.

“Regrettably, most of the leaders, after the exit of Chief Awolowo, abandoned agriculture since the discovery of crude oil and rely solely on its proceeds as a major source of revenues. Its neglect has contributed in no small measure to spiralling inflation, unemployment, and food insecurity.

He, however, called for increased annual budgetary allocations to the agriculture sector because it has the potential to lead millions of Nigerians out of poverty and provide food security.

He equally stressed that the government must, as a matter of urgency, implement sustainable policies and provide modern farm implements, improved seedlings, and soft loans to make agriculture more attractive so that the youth will develop an interest in it.