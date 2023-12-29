Revive moribund farm settlements to boost agric, Babalola tells FG

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, has appealed to the Federal Government to consider revamping the moribund farm settlements in different regions of the country.

He said the move would boost food security, agricultural production for local consumption and export, and provide raw materials for industries.

Babalola made the call in Ado-Ekiti, while briefing journalists on his selection as the 2024 African Man of the Year in Food Security by the Initiative For Green Sustainability.

The elderstatesman said that the revival of the settlement should be passionately considered as springboard to rediscover the country’s dying agricultural potential as the future of Nigeria lies in agriculture and not in crude oil.

He said: “It may not be crime to abandon agriculture but it is certainly a sin. Don’t forget, the place of the Garden of Eden placed under Adam and Eve in Book of Genesis. This is a divine instruction that that man must work and provide for whatever he needs.

“Special tribute goes to the First Premier of old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who appreciated importance of agriculture. Between 1960 and 1966, he promoted agriculture more than any of his peers in other regions.

“Part of the activities of Chief Awolowo in promoting agriculture were establishing of 20 farm settlement, western Nigeria Marketing Board, providing healthy and improved seedlings to the farmers.

“Others include encouraging production of food and cash crops, making local government to provide implements for farmers and making agriculture a compulsory subject in primary and secondary schools.

“Consequently, people became interested in agricultural practices as a result of which the Western region became the leader in the production of cocoa and palm oil.

“Regrettably, most of the leaders, after the exist of Chief Awolowo abandoned agriculture since the discovery of crude oil and rely solely on its proceeds as a major source of revenues. Its neglect has contributed in no small measure to to the spiralling inflation, unemployment and food insecurity.”

He, however, called for increased annual budgetary allocations to the agriculture sector because it has potential to lead millions of Nigerians out of poverty and provide food security.

He equally stressed that the government must, as a matter of urgency, implement sustainable policies and provide modern farm implements.