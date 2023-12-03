Reverse appointment of new NNPCL board, Ararume tells Tinubu

A former senator, Ifeanyi Ararume, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reverse his appointment of a new board and management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Ararume stated that the move by President Tinubu is in breach of an order of court.

Ararume hinged his demand on a court judgement he obtained in April this year.

He was appointed as the board chairman of the NNPCL in September 2021 and then abruptly removed shortly before the inauguration of the board of the company in January 2022 by then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

After his abrupt removal, Mr Ararume sued Mr Buhari and the NNPCL at the Federal High Court in Abuja on 12 September 2022, challenging his removal about eight months earlier.

In a statement dated 30 November, Mr Ararume’s lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), warned the public against having any dealings with the Akinyelure-led new board.

Mr Onoja said the 27 November appointment of the NNPCL management team was in “utter violation of the judgment and order of the Federal High Court, Abuja dated 18 April 2023.”

He said the court restrained the president from removing Mr Araraume’s name from the Corporate Affairs Commission as a Non-Executive Director of NNPC Ltd.

“This judgment remains valid and subsisting until this moment without being set aside.

“We state that the purported appointment amounts to a flagrant disobedience of court order and brazen disregard of the judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction. We are appalled and shocked that the President could brazenly disobey the court judgment by purporting to appoint a New Board and Management Team for NNPC Ltd instead of giving implementation to the said judgment of the Federal High Court delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo on the 18 April 2023.”

Mr Onoja expressed shock that Mr Tinubu “has taken the laws into his hands to overrule the courts and usurp the jurisdiction of the Court of Appeal before whom the President has filed an appeal which is pending.”

He went on: “With the said judgment still valid and subsisting, it is clear as crystal even to the common man that the appointment of the new Board and Management of the NNPC Ltd by the President on the 27 November 2023, is illegal, wrongful, null and void and of no legal consequence.

“By this Notice, the general public is therefore warned to beware of those illegal appointments in their own interest. The public is urged to avoid having any dealings whatsoever with the new Board and Management of the NNPC Ltd as anyone who goes ahead to do any business or transactions with them will be doing so at his or her own peril.

“We hereby call on Mr President, who is a huge beneficiary of judicial pronouncements and rule of law, to reverse his decision and allow the flow of the rule of law.

“Mr President should have known that respect for rule of law is equally a strong factor in the attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FOI), which he has been travelling all over the world to promote.”