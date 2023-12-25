Revamp nation’s economy to reduce mass sufferings, Fr Ebube muonso urges FG 

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

A Catholic Priest in Anambra State and Spiritual leader of Holy Ghost Adoration Prayer Ministry, Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma has called on President Bola Tinubu to make meaningful efforts towards revamping the nation’s economy to reduce the sufferings of the masses.

Obimma popularly known “Ebube muonso” who is also the Parish Priest of Blessed Iwene Tansi Catholic Church, Umudioka in Dunukofia Council Area, spoke after a Sunday mass.

According to the cleric, “My observation is that Nigerians have been subjected to extreme hardship since the past seven months of the Tinubu-led administration in the country, this hardship has led to death of many and massive migration of Nigerian citizens to other countries of the world”.

“Let me, therefore, remind politicians that revolution is possible in Nigeria and they must be mindful of the fact that revolution erupts when leaders manhandle the economy to the detriment of the subjects, as seen in Nigeria today.”