‘Respect my health’, Singer BNXN calls out club selling ‘fake’ drinks

Popular singer, Daniel Benson, aka BNXN, has called out clubs that sell “fake” drinks to desist from the act.

Bnxn, in a series of tweets on his X account on Sunday, emphasised on the importance of his health and money being respected.

The ‘Finesse’ crooner, though didn’t mention the name of the club or lounge, warned that if it happened again, he’d take the microphone from the club’s hypeman to expose them.

BNXN wrote, “Stop selling us fake drinks after spending so much money on the overpriced drinks. You’re killing us.

“Respect my health , Respect my money. Give me what I pay for. If you don’t have it , don’t bring a fake one!

The next club or lounge that does this to me , I promise i will take that microphone from the hypeman and let you know!”