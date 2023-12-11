Respect for Human Rights, foundation of freedom, justice, peace – Rev Hayab

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Country Director of Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, Rev Joseph John Hayab has said at a One Day Sensitization Workshop held in commemoration of the International Human Rights Day, that respect for Human Rights is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.

The program which was held at Hope for the Village Child Foundation (HVCF) Learning Center in Jacaranda, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was a collaboration between Global Peace Foundation Nigeria and Hope for the Village Child Foundation Jacaranda, Kaduna.

Rev John Joseph Hayab who was represented by the Documentation Officer of GPFN, Rimpyen Danjuma said “Recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.”

He added that durable peace and attainment of a violence-free society hinges on recognizing and respecting the fundamental human rights of all humans in the society.

Speaking further, Rev. Hayab said ” Global Peace Foundation Nigeria (GPFN) strongly holds on the vision of One Family under God .Therefore the Foundation continue to preach and advocate that irrespective of tribe, religion or ethnicity, all humans have one ancestral root, hence must accept and treat one another as brothers and sisters.”

He said “members of a family are known to love, tolerate and protect not violate one another’s rights.”

” Gender Based Violence is considered to be one of the most prevalent and common human violations in the world,”he added.

Rev Hayab tasked participants and the society that the actions we take in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities can make a difference and an impact.

In her remarks, Barrera Ruth, the Asst Admin Manager at HVCF enlightened on the focus of the 2023 annual commemoration which is Freedom, Equity and Justice for All. She enlightened participants on the provisions of the law on basic human rights and responsibilities.

She also charged all participants to return as change agents to their homes and communities.

The one day Sensitization Workshop brought together women and youth from Cikaji Hausa in Igabi Local government area and Sabon gari, Kufana in Kajuru Local government area of Kaduna state as participants.

Highlights of the day were brief explanations on certain aspects of fundamental human rights and relevant laws governing violence towards women and girls. It also featured Drama presentation by a Street Theatre Drama Group exposing various areas of human rights violations.