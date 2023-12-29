Researchers counsel Tinubu to focus on Moringa value chain for job creation, others

President Bola Tinubu

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- WITH the ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra taking centre stage, researchers, Friday, counseled President Bola Tinubu, to focus on the Moringa value chain to create 77,400 direct jobs and 16 million indirect jobs respectively, and for other economic impacts.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Eden Group, Dr Michael Ashimashiga, stated this during a press conference held in Abuja, while pointing out the current challenges bedeviling the economy, which include high rate of unemployment, poverty, and health issues, and said the potential of the Moringa value chain could solve all these problems if properly harnessed.

According to Ashimashiga, the potential in the Moringa value chain is overwhelming and capable of adequately achieving the Tinubu ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda if the Tinubu-led administration keys into it.

He said: “Today is one of the remarkable days in the history of Nigeria, for a single company coming out after spending about 20 years in Moringa research and development.

“The Moringa value change has the potential to create 77,400 direct jobs and also 16 million indirect jobs respectively without a blink or thought of biting too much.

“The opportunity to cultivate more viable farms for production of raw materials and extract for organic fertilizer factories is there as well.

“The government of every country of the world has developed as a result of their identification of some major research and development, which stand as an avenue for revenue generation, and Nigeria can never develop in absentia, which we have a well-researched, developed and proven beyond any criticism, like what we call the Eden Moringa Project.

“We therefore, advise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to tread the path past residents trod, and today the country is bedeviled with high unemployment rate, biting poverty, and health problems kept multiplying due to their refusal to look at our successful Moringa research, but should focus on the Moringa value chain to create these jobs and that would go a long way to address unemployment among our young people and that would prevent them from the Japa Syndrome, and they will stay to contribute immensely to nation building.”

Meanwhile, he pointed out that Nigerians can cultivate Moringa, harvest, extract, produce, and also get out fertilizer for farmers to cultivate other grains.