Reps urge FG to address ravaging gully erosion in Bayelsa communities

The House also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure the resettlement of displaced residents in affected areas and provide relief materials.

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to promptly tackle the ravaging effects of gully erosion in Yenagoa, Obogoro, Famgbe, Ikolo, and other communities within and around the Ikoli River in Bayelsa State.

The House said the menace must be tackled to save the communities from the risk of extinction by implementing reclamation and shore protection measures for the communities within and bordering the Ikoli River.

It also mandated the Committee on Environment to conduct a tour of the affected communities to assess

the damages and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled “Ravaging Effects of Gully Erosion in Yenagoa, Obogoro, Famgbe, Ikolo, and Other Communities Within and Around the Ikoli River of Bayelsa State,” moved by Hon. Oboku Abonsizibe Oforji.

The House noted that Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that the security, safety, and welfare of the people of Nigeria shall be the primary purpose of government.

It was also noted that the ravaging effect of coastal erosion in Yenagoa, Obogoro, Famgbe, Ikolo, and other communities within and bordering the Ikoli River resulted in devastating consequences for the indigenes and residents of the areas.

The House observed that landslides from coastal erosion originating from the Ikoli River have submerged buildings, churches, farmlands, worship sites, schools, football fields, and a lodge housing the National Youth Service Corps members.

It was concerned that the ongoing disaster had been unaddressed for years, causing fear among the indigenous and community residents.

The House worried that the erosion has caused significant hardship for indigenous communities, affecting their economic livelihoods and causing children to travel long distances for basic education.

It added that, furthermore, numerous residents were displaced by the disaster.

The House was alarmed that, at the peak of the rainy season, the implications of heavy flooding ignited a looming danger unless prompt action is taken to mitigate the disaster.

The House said ultimately, lives are lost, including the death of a woman tragically swept away by a landslide in her sleep, whose body remains unaccounted for to this day.

Vanguard News