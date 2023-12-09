Reps to monitor probe of Military bombing in Kaduna

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has promised to monitor the investigation into the Military bombing that led to the death of over 80 Nigerians in Kaduna State last week Sunday.

Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson gave the assurance via a statement titled: ‘Tundun Biri tragedy elicits profound sorrow’, made available to Parliamentary Correspondents in Abuja.

While expressing regrets over the ugly incident, Hon. Benson who sent a condolence message to the Government of Kaduna and families of the victims, tasked authorities of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to prioritise the safety of civilians during operations, exercise utmost caution, and implement measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

He said: “The unfortunate incident in Tudun Biri community, Kaduna state, has cast a sombre mood over the hearts of all Nigerians.

“The House of Representatives Committee on Defence is profoundly saddened by this regrettable incident.

“The loss of innocent lives in this tragic incident is heartbreaking, and our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families.

“We would like to recognise the prompt admission of responsibility by the Nigerian Army following the accidental air strike.

“Additionally, commendation is extended to the various stakeholders who played crucial roles in alleviating the suffering of the victims.

“This incident underscores the significance of exercising caution and precision in military operations, particularly in areas with civilian populations.

“The House Committee on Defence takes this opportunity to appeal to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to prioritise the safety of civilians during operations, exercise utmost caution, and implement measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“In our thorough examination of this incident, the Committee acknowledges the complexities encountered by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in upholding security and addressing diverse threats across the country.

“We express commendation for the dedication and sacrifice exhibited by the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the service of our nation.

“It remains crucial for the public to steadfastly support our troops, acknowledging the intricate nature of the security environment in which they operate.

“The House Committee on Defence will closely monitor the investigations and work collaboratively with the military authorities to ensure that corrective measures are implemented to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents.

“We remain committed to supporting the Armed Forces of Nigeria in their efforts to secure the nation and protect its citizens.

“Once again I wish to offer my heartfelt condolences to the affected families in Tudun Biri, the people and Government of Kaduna State, during this difficult time,” Hon. Benson noted.