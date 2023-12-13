Reps seek regular review of PIA to address global, local needs

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has stressed the need for continuous review of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, in order to meet dynamics of global energy landscape and the specificities of the Nigerian context.

Doguwa at the inaugural meeting, yesterday, said the committee was charged with a mandate of utmost significance, which is to meticulously review and amend the Act, ensure it was robust, forward-looking, and reflective of best practices.

He said the true measure of legislation was not in its passage but in its execution and adaptability.

The enactment of the PIA by the 9th Assembly was a watershed moment, signaling a new dawn of reform intended to revitalise an industry that is the lifeblood of our economy,” the lawmaker said.

He called for the collaboration of all stakeholders within the industry to drive the development of the sector.

“As we embark on this journey, I am buoyed by the knowledge of your expertise, your passion for service, and your dedication to our nation’s welfare. The challenges before us are indeed formidable, but they are not insurmountable.”

