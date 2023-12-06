Reps seek improvement of local content in oil, gas production

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Training Fund) has stressed the need for improvement in local human capacity in the oil and gas industry to address capital flight and shore up the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.“ The committee also called for constant training of Nigerians in the sector.

The lawmakers at the meeting, said that training was very key in the oil industry and if done right would improve the sector and have ripple effect on other areas of the economy.

Amobi Ogah, member representing Isiuakwato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia State, on his part regretted that not much had been done in training local players to boost the sector.

He said: “The mandate (of the Training Fund) is for the building of capacity in the areas of oil and gas but today, we cannot really say that agency has done much in training our people locally.

“Today, we are still hiring foreigners to either rebuild or maintain our refineries and one of the major reasons for setting up this agency is for the purpose of developing our people, capacity, ability, to make sure that we move from overdependence on foreigners in oil and gas to local level.

Another member, said: “Previously, we have been talking about local content, this local content does not only mean for contracts, it also applies to staff, training, especially as it has to do with technological training.

“We discover that most of the expatriates in the oil and gas sector are flown in from overseas. And I feel if we are able to ensure that our indigenous staff in the sector are trained, it will reduce capital flight in the country,” the member added.

The members expressed confidence in the capacity of the Chairman of the Committee to carry out the mandate of the Committee for the development of the sector.

Chairman of the Committee, Thomas Ereyitomi, representing Warri Federal Constituency, said the committee was committed to repositioning of the man-power development drive, economic growth/diversification, foster social development and ensure global competitiveness of the country.