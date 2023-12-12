Reps seek continuous review of PIA to address global, local needs

says act should meet international best practice

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has stressed the need for continuous review of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to meet dynamics of the global energy landscape and the specificities of the Nigerian context.

Doguwa, who spoke at the inaugural meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, said the committee is charged with a mandate of utmost significance, which is to meticulously review and amend the Act, ensuring it is robust, forward-looking, and reflective of best practices.

He said the true measure of legislation is not in its passage but in its execution and adaptability.

“The enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act by the 9th Assembly was a watershed moment, signalling a new dawn of reform intended to revitalize an industry that is the lifeblood of our economy,” the lawmaker said.

He called for the collaboration of all stakeholders within the industry to drive the development of the sector.

“As we embark on this journey, I am buoyed by the knowledge of your expertise, your passion for service, and your dedication to our nation’s welfare. The challenges before us are indeed formidable, but they are not insurmountable. With a shared vision and a synergy of efforts, we can and will institute transformative changes that will resonate through the industry and across the fabric of our society.

“Let us march forward with determination and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Together, we are poised to redefine the narrative of our petroleum sector and chart a course towards a future replete with prosperity, stability, and opportunity for all Nigerians,” he said.

He said the inauguration was not just a formality but the embodiment of the collective resolve to steer the nation’s petroleum sector towards unprecedented heights.

“I am particularly grateful for the spirit of partnership that has been cultivated between myself and our esteemed Deputy Chairman, Hon. Oluwaseun Sesi Whingan. Our extensive dialogues have not only deepened our insights into the oil and gas sector’s current state but have also helped us chart a strategic course through its complex waters, addressing key issues such as security, production efficiency, exploration frontiers, and sustainable industry growth.

“In recognizing the interdependent nature of our work, we have proactively engaged with the leadership and administrative officers of our allied committees, those focusing on petroleum resources (downstream), petroleum resources (midstream), and gas.

“This strategic collaboration is the cornerstone upon which we will build a cohesive and comprehensive approach to the multifaceted challenges and opportunities within the oil and gas sectors.

“Thank you for your commitment to this noble cause. It is now time to roll up our sleeves and get down to the business at hand. Let’s make history together,” he said.