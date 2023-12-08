Reps member, Ikenga presents scholarships to 100 students in his constituency

The Honourable Member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu yesterday 5th of December, 2023 presented scholarship grants to qualified beneficiaries who participated and performed excellently well in the scholarship examinations few months ago.

The 100 lucky beneficiaries all from Ideato North and South gladly gathered at St, Dominic Savio Comprehensive Secondary School, Ntueke Ideato South LGA of Imo State to receive grants to support their educational pursuit.

The chairman of the Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Educational Development Committee, Mr. Sylvester Durukwuaku, addressing the beneficiaries commended Barr. Ugochinyere for such a laudable initiative, saying that it is a testament to his passion and unequalled commitment to the education of the Ideato children.

He stated that the scholarship grant is going to be an annual program designed by Ikenga Imo to support and encourage students, parents and guardians who truly needs such assistance to achieve a brighter future, adding that it is Ikenga’s desire to see intelligent students from the most disadvantaged background access qualitative education.

Going further, he urged the beneficiaries, made up of the Junior Secondary Category, Senior Secondary Category and Tertiary category to appreciate the grant given to them by excelling beyond bounds academically, assuring them that more of this opportunity will come in line with the educational projects of Ikenga for his beloved Federal Constituency.