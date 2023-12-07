Reps committee promises to address air crashes in Nigeria

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation Technology has promised to put in place measures to prevent air crashes in Nigeria.



Rep. Abiodun Akinlade, the chairman of the committee said this at the inaugural meeting of the committee in Abuja on Thursday.



He said the committee was concerned about frequent air crashes in the country, adding that it would do everything within its power to curb it.

“We will with the support of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), the regulatory authorities, organise a high-tech town hall meeting to look into the causes of the air crashes.



“We will also look at other safety abnormalities at our airports. Our airspace must be safe for all,” he said.

He assured of not failing to meet the expectations of the House, Nigerians and stakeholders.



He said the committee would engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure an evolution of a highly innovative and productive aviation industry in Nigeria.