Reps committee pledges to ensure stability in oil and gas sector

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream has promised to ensure stability in the oil sector to create opportunity for all Nigerians.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Ado Doguwa (APC-Kano State) made this known at the inauguration of the committee on Tuesday.

He said the committee is charged with a mandate to meticulously review and amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to make it robust, forward-looking and to reflective of best practices.

The lawmaker said that though the challenges before the committee are indeed formidable but they are not insurmountable.

“With a shared vision and a synergy of efforts, we can and will institute transformative changes that will resonate through the industry and across the fabric of our society.

“Let us march forward with determination and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Together, we are poised to redefine the narrative of our petroleum sector and chart a course toward a future replete with prosperity, stability, and opportunity for all Nigerians.

“This legislative endeavor will be marked by a commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability, aiming to create a regulatory environment that catalyzes innovation, attracts investment, and secures the long-term viability of our petroleum resources,” he said.

He said the leadership of the committee had proactively engaged with the leadership and administrative officers of allied committees focusing on the sector.

According to him, this strategic collaboration is the cornerstone upon which we will build a cohesive and comprehensive approach to the multifaceted challenges and opportunities within the oil and gas sectors.

He urged member to roll up their sleeves and get down to the business at hand for the good of all Nigerians.