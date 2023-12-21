Reps ask NCC to abort unwarranted charges on calls

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, to ensure that registered network providers, MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile provide quality communication services to Nigerians.

It also urged NCC to abort unwarranted charges on calls that bridge to wrong parties and zero voice.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion entitled, “Need to Direct Telecommunication Companies to Restrain from Unwarranted Charges on Services not Rendered and improve Service Delivery” moved by Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo.

Moving the motion, Ukpong-Udo noted that were over 222,500,000 Nigerians subscribed to telephone services at the end of 2022 according to National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.