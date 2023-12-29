Representing passed budget will make Rivers a laughing stock – Leaders tell Tinubu

President Tinubu

…insists Rivers people are worried about the presidential proclamation

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Leaders of Rivers State have told President Ahmed Tinubu that any attempt by Governor Siminalayi Fubara to re-present the 2024 fiscal budget he has already signed into law would make a mockery of the state, noting that Rivers is not a Banana Republic.

The Coalition of Rivers State Leaders of Thought spoke in Port Harcourt, yesterday, after its meeting.

Speaking, the Convener, CORSOTS, High Chief Sunnie Chukumele, commended President Ahmed Tinubu for taking steps to resolve the political impasse that has threatened the state, but regretted that the proclamations of Tinubu runs contrary to all known laws in the country.

Chukumele appreciated President and other well meaning groups who have shown good will and genuine interest in the peace and development of the state.

He noted that the manner in which the presidential proclamation was It is bullying and intimidations of an elected officer, adding that the abuja proclamation did not honour the Constitution.

Chukumele said: “The exercise as observed, presents the scenario as bullying and intimidation of an elected Governor which is the symbol of authority and power of Rivers State.

“That we found it as nebulous, a situation where representative of another political party outside the ruling party is signing the peace accord. In this case, other major political parties should have been invited for the negotiation and accord in the state.

“That we also observed that the Abuja proclamation did not recognize constitutional, judicial and legal issues regarding the state legislators who defected from the political party that gave them the platform to a new one. Rivers people are worried about these issues.”

Chukumele said some sections of the presidential proclamation were against know laws, adding that the provision of the 2024 budget makes mockery of the state.

“That above all, clauses 5 to 7 of the peace accord are obnoxious and repugnant in nature, and hence unacceptable to Rivers people.

“This is not about the Governor, but the entirety of the people of Rivers State.

Accepting clause 5 means that Rivers state House of Assembly can sit in a beer palour to deliberate and pass laws for the State, while clause 6 will present the worst oddity in governance as it will be record breaking in executive cowardice and stupidity.

“Representing a State budget that had been passed into law and assented to by the Governor is akin to what obtains in a Banana Republic.

“Then the clause 7 means that there are no other persons so qualified to serve in the State Executive Council other than those who willingly resigned their appointments. This will amount to a laughing stock,” he said.