Rep Member, Idahosa donates transformer to Edo IDP camp

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – SUCCOUR came the way of the inmates at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Uhuogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state as the Member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Dennis Idahosa donated a 500kva transformer to the facility.

It was a fulfillment of the campaign promise he made after drawing line from the national grid to the place which houses victims of insurgency from parts of North Eastern Nigeria.

He said “During my last campaign, I promised to entend power supply to the camp. We started with the erection of poles and fixing of cables, now I’ve kept to my promise by bringing the transformer. As soon as it’s connected, this camp will enjoy power supply,” he stated.

An elated Coordinator of the camp, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, appreciated Idahosa for fulfilling his promise noting that for keeping to his promise as a lawmaker, then he could be relied on to do more if given bigger responsibility.

According to him, “I am so happy for what my Honourable has done. He made the promise and has kept to it.

“Before now, while they brought in the poles and the cables, he donated solar light and it has been useful as children gather around it at night to study.

“When the transformer is fully installed, it will save us a lot that we spend on diesel just to keep the camp running.”