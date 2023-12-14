Removal from IPPIS: Councils to now pay lecturers – FG

…Says no need for unions’ payment platforms

By Adesina Wahab

With the decision of the federal government to remove workers of tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS, it is now the duty of the Governing Council of each institution to pay the workers.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, stated this in Lagos on Thursday while fielding questions on the sideline of the 67th National Council on Education, NCE, meeting.

“The payment of the workers will be done by the Governing Councils and management of the institutions. That was where they were before. If the need arises, they will relate with the National Universities Commission, NUC, and the Ministry of Education.

“We want to especially on behalf of the entire Nigerian tertiary education and indeed Nigerians, thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking out the tertiary institutions out of IPPS and constant trips to the Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation for wavers to fill gaps in their personnel need. It is indeed a happy day for us, but we hearken to advise the leadership of these institutions not to abuse this opportunity. We will, however, put in place measures against any abuse,” he said.

On the development of various payment platforms by different staff unions, the minister said there would be no need for the platforms.

“The platforms were developed by ASUU and SSANU at central levels, but now salaries are no longer to be paid centrally, so, there is no need for such platforms again,” he explained.

He also allayed the fear that the tertiary institutions would now take advantage of the new development to charge fees anyhow.

Recall that IPPIS was among the knotty issues that led to a series of strike actions by workers in federal universities in the last few years.

The workers complained that they were being shortchanged through the payment platform. Says no need for unions’ payment platforms