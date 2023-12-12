Remi Tinubu hails Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie over CAF Awards

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, has described the victory of Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala, and Chiamaka Nnadozie in the various Confederation of Africa Football, CAF awards, as an indication of the strength of Nigeria’s unity.

Osimhen emerged as African Player of the Year, while Oshoala was decorated as African Women Player of the Year for the sixth time.

Nnadozie emerged as the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year in Africa at the ceremony held in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Monday.

The president saluted Osimhen for winning the Men’s award announced in Morocco on Monday.

Mrs Tinubu made the remark in a congratulatory message she personally signed on Tuesday and made available to Vanguard.

The statement read in part: “I congratulate Ms. Asisat Oshoala for securing the African Women’s Player of the Year award for a record sixth time! That’s the Nigerian Spirit! Keep making us proud.

“Also, I congratulate another great achiever, Chiamaka Nnadozie, African Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

“I remember the Super Falcons game against Australia at the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup where you displayed great goal-keeping skills to keep us in the game till we won.

“I celebrate the entire Nigeria Women’s National Team for winning the African Women’s National Team of the Year.

“Your unity and exceptional performance shine brightly! This tells us that there is strength in our unity as a people and in unity, we shall achieve more.

“And I salute Victor Osimhen, who was honored as the Best African Footballer, Male.

“You are winning this as the first Nigerian to do so in 24 years, after Kanu Nwankwo in 1999. I am proud of you.

“Your prowess on the field is truly commendable.

“Thank you all for making Nigeria proud. Truly, our Hope for a greater Nigeria is becoming a reality. Congratulations Nigeria. There is more to come.”