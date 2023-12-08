Relocate sensitive materials related to Kogi governorship poll to Abuja, KCLM urges INEC

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Kogi Conscience Liberation Movement (KCLM) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to relocate all sensitive materials related to last month’s governorship poll in Kogi State to Abuja.

This call follows the organization’s review of the activities related to the election held in November 2023.

Comrade Okpanachi Jacob, the National Secretary of the KCLM, while briefing journalists in Abuja, cited safety concerns as a significant factor behind this request.

He noted that the Kogi Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal had already been moved to Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“Such materials are allegedly not safe in Kogi since the Tribunal is no longer sitting in the State. It is distressing to witness the erosion of democracy in our state,” Jacob stated.

He further alleged a security breach in Kogi state, drawing attention to the need for immediate intervention from security agencies.

While articulating the necessity for an overhaul of the security apparatus in Kogi State, Jacob emphasized the need for security agents to refrain from becoming involved in politics to ensure the safeguarding of people’s lives.

In addition to safety concerns, Jacob also highlighted the importance of addressing allegations of electoral malpractices. He argued that these issues should be resolved to prevent their recurrence in forthcoming elections in other states.

Jacob alleged that desperate efforts were made to ensure the victory of a state-sponsored candidate, despite perceived irregularities in the electoral process conducted by INEC.

He called on President Bola Ahmad Tinubu to unify the people of Kogi State and promote peace