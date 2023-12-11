Releasing Nnamdi Kanu ‘ll be Tinubu’s highest birthday package to us – Brother

Nnamdi Kanu

By Steve Oko

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that releasing the IPOB Leader in compliance with several court judgments, would be the most cherished birthday package from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kanu’s brother who stated this in a chat with Vanguard said the continued incarceration of the IPOB Leader had been a trauma to the family since after the death of their parents three years ago.

Prince Emmanuel whose birthday was December 11, said that “nothing makes meaning” to him anymore when he remembered that his brother had been subjected to pains since 2021 when he was renditioned to Nigeria.

He, urged President Tinubu to release Kanu in compliance with court orders, saying that his release would be his highest birthday gift.

Recall that the Supreme Court had set Friday, December 15 to determine the pending appeal by Kanu against his continued detention by the Department of State Services, DSS, in violation of earlier court judgments.

The Court of Appeal had earlier acquitted Kanu of all 15 counts of treason charge preferred against him by the federal government.

The Court had also condemned his abduction in Kenya and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria, saying it breached all known international protocols.

Subsequently, the court ruled that Kanu should be taken back to Kenya where he was on visit with his British passport before his abduction, or be returned to the UK, his country of abode.

Meanwhile, Prince Emmanuel said his only birthday wish ” the release of Kanu”, who he insisted, ” is unjustly detained”.

He argued that contrary to the erroneous belief in some quarters, Kanu is part of solution and not the cause of Nigeria’s problems.

Prince Emmanuel said that the release of Kanu and his subsequent engagement for dialogue would help bring peace to Nigeria.