Release Kanu now to address insecurity in S-East, Igbo bu Igbo, forum tells Tinubu

President Tinubu

hails INEC over peaceful conduct of Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa guber polls

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Presmident Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been tasked to urgently address the high rate of insecurity bedevilling the South-East geological zone of the country.

High Chief Henry Uzozie, National Leader of Igbo bu Igbo General forum in Nigeria, a group of Igbo political elites who gave the task in a press statement issued in Abuja and made available to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra state, said the call became imperative considering the quantum of lives and property of Nigerians being lost on a daily basis.

According to Uzozie, one way of addressing insecurity and restoring peace in the region is for the federal government to temper justice with mercy and release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the detention, in line with the law.

“Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu is a President that listens to his people and I urge him to look into the insecurity situation in the South-East to enable peace and development return to the region”.

He maintained that it is only when the region is peaceful that the masses can go about their normal businesses, the women can go to their farmlands freely and work without putting their lives on the line, while other economic activities would come alive once again.

He therefore charged the Governors of South-East to come together and assist the Federal Government in fashioning out the best way to address the insecurity situation, since they are the ones at the helm of affairs in the South-East.

“I will tell all the Governors in the South-East to come together and unite to find a resolution to this ugly situation affecting the region. They should try to listen to their people and know what the people want and dialogue with them to maintain peace in the region according to law”, Uzozie stated.

Chief Uzozie also decried the ugly policy of Sit-at-home every Monday in the South-East being orchestrated by hoodlums who disguise themselves in various names to perpetrate crime and criminalities in the region.

According to him, “this Sit-at-home is affecting the elderly who cannot go to their farms freely, the traders cannot go about their businesses where they make their living daily to take care of themselves and their loved ones. This is not normal anymore because the economy of the South-East is dying and collapsing very fast”.

He further appealed to the President in conjunction with the Governors of the South-East states to take necessary actions to address this menace quickly so that the people can move freely, associate freely and carry out their businesses without fear of being attacked.

On the issue of the Supreme Court judgement affirming President Bola Tinubu as the duly elected President of the February 25 Presidential election, Chief Uzozie expressed support to the Supreme court verdict, adding that t he strongly believe that as a laws abiding citizen of Nigeria , he has to agree with the court, as long as it remains the final arbiter in Nigeria.

“I must .also say that all Nigerians should embrace the judgement in good fate and move on. And moving on is that we all should support the ruling government and bring out ideas that would improve on the quality and standard of lives of the masses”.

He enjoined the two major opposition parties (LP and PDP) to sheath their swords and support the ruling party to move the country to the next level, adding that both parties have proved that election can be turned around for the masses to participate in the election processes. “We should follow the due process of the law according to the Supreme Court’, Chief Uzozie said.

Meantime, the forum has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for a transparent, credible and peaceful conduct of the recently concluded Off-Cycle gubernatorial elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

In a statement, the forum contended that after successfully monitoring the elections, it observed that the entire exercise were free, fair credible and transparent.

According to Uzozie,, “on a general note, the electoral process of the three off-cycle elections were commendable and largely peaceful, adding, though election in Imo State started on a shaky note in the early hours of the day due to palpable fears of security breaches by party thugs and fear of being attacked at the polling stations. But when security situation was maintained the people came out in their numbers to vote for candidates of their choice”.

” In Bayelsa State, Chief Uzozie maintained,t election went on smoothly and was largely free and fair across the state, people trooped out in large numbers to vote under tight security atmosphere and INEC staff performed their duties creditably well”.

“While monitoring the election in Kogi State, we observed that voters came out in large numbers to vote but we condemned the election malpractices recorded in some parts of Kogi State where filled election result sheets were discovered.”.

He urged the leadership of INEC to do proper investigation and appropriate sanctions meted out on those found culpable.

He also commended voters for conducting themselves in proper manner before during and after the elections, adding that so far no serious issues were recorded.

On the issue of vote buying by some political parties, Chief Uzozie frowned at the incidences of vote buying in some of the polling units across the states where the off-cycles election took place.

He therefore applauded the conduct of security agents who stepped up their game and conducted themselves in a more civil and professional manner that ensured peaceful election.