Reduce cost of food, varsity don tells Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A University don, Sola Olorunfemi, has asked the federal government to urgently implement policies to reduce the cost of food in the country.

Olorunfemi, a Professor of Economics, at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko in Ondo state, made the appeal while delivering the 21st Inaugural lecture of the University, entitled, “Fragilities of food security amidst macroeconomic issues: A ticking time bomb!”.

He cautioned against the precarious state of food security in Nigeria and called for immediate action from government authorities to avert what he termed an impending time bomb.

According to him “the fragilities of food security are seriously with us. The food situation in Nigeria is so fragile; delicate and unlikely to be able to resist strong pressure or attack if care is not taken.

“Therefore, to avoid the imminent time bomb, the federal and state governments ought to heed available warnings and implement solutions to the impending threat of food shortage.”

“Increased food supply and food availability enhance stability in both food production and supply.

“Local production of foods that are of low availability in the country should be encouraged.

“More arable land should be allotted for farming purposes; and enabling conditions should be provided as incentives for more participatory engagement in the agricultural sector.

“More funding should be allocated to the agricultural sector, while there is need to strengthen alternative financing such as agricultural insurance schemes, farmers’ cooperatives etc.

“The more income a household earns, the less prone to food insecurity the household tends to become.

“Therefore, effort must be made to prioritise more income generating opportunities for the people.“Food prices are also essential determinants of food security.

“Food prices seem to be rising faster than the income of households. As a result of inadequate purchasing power, the poor households may not have access to food.

“Since the government does not exercise control over food prices, and given the lack of formal safety net, it is recommended that it is important to design and implement policies that will eventually reduce the cost of food.

“Facilities such as good feeder roads will enhance evacuation of output and transportation of inputs to the rural areas.

“In particular, on-farm storage facilities are appropriate for specific agricultural enterprises. Such storage structures should be designed and commercialized for use in rural areas.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, said apart from being a momentous academic ceremony, marking the celebration of an academic staff member’s appointment to professorship, Inaugural Lecture served as a platform to share accomplishments in research, innovations, engagements, and teaching with the University community and the wider public.