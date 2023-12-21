Recruitment: PSC approves 416,270 police constable application for screening  January 8

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission said on Thursday that its Recruitment Board has approved January 8th as the date for the commencement of screening for successful applicants for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement by Spokesman Ikechukwu Ani said, “The Board met today, Thursday, December 21st, at the Corporate Headquarters of the Police Service Commission in Jabi, Abuja, and took several decisions in respect of the next stages of the recruitment exercise.

“At the close of the recruitment portal early this month, 416,270 Nigerian youths were found to have satisfied the initial requirements for the next stage of the exercise.

“These successful applicants are made up of 315,065 for general duty and 101,205 for specialist cadre.

“The successful candidates are expected to receive their letters of invitation on or before December 23, 2023.

“This next stage of the exercise will include both physical and credential screenings to be conducted in the applicant’s state of origin.

“The Board has further directed that candidates invited for the screening exercise are expected to come with original copies of their certificates and other credentials, including letters of attestation from their local government chairmen and/or their traditional rulers.

“Other stages of the recruitment process include computer-based test (CBT), which will hold after the screening exercise and medical examination. Dates for these stages of the exercise will be announced in due course.

“Meanwhile after the closure of the recruitment portal, Kaduna State with 31,117 successful applicants tops the list, followed by Adamawa with 29,848; Benue with 25,346; Borno with 24,854; Katsina with 24,239; and Bauchi with 22,958.

“Other states with highly successful applicants are Kano, 21,006; Niger, 17,959; Gombe17,493; Yobe, 17,207; Nasarawa, 16,284; Jigawa, 16,007; Taraba, 15,622; Plateau, 15,389; and Kebbi, 12,917.

“Anambra State, with 1,141, has the fewest successful applicants nationwide, followed by Ebonyi, with 1,537; Lagos, with 1,775; and Abia, with 2,110.

“The Board demands that candidates conduct themselves in a manner required of Nigerian youths desirous of a career in the Nigeria Police Force, an institution guided by strict laws and regulations and which holds discipline as a bedrock for its existence.

“The Board also wishes to warn candidates to beware of fraudsters who will come with tempting promises of assisting them based on payment of certain sums of money.

“The entire recruitment exercise is free and will be based on merit and performance at each stage of the exercise.”

Vanguard News