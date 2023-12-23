Real reason I launched my own production outfit – Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu

By Benjamin Njoku

Film Executive and CEO of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu has revealed that she established her own production outfit, Mo Abudu Films, to tell stories that are personal to her.

She made this revelation during a Masterclass at the second edition of the Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) anchored by communication expert, Ifeoma Williams.

The Masterclass focused on Cinematic storytelling where she shared key business moves and tips for those going into the film industry.

The production company was launched in May 2023 and it aims to embrace telling uncensored, non-agenda-driven stories about human conditions and matters of the heart that Mo Abudu is deeply passionate about. The masterclass also educates film lovers on the act of storytelling and crafting unique narratives as well as insights and techniques on the fundamentals of storytelling.

“In the world of cinema, there exists what I have classified as local for local and local for global. When you are looking at what stories you want to tell, you have to be able to ask; Who is my audience? Who do I want to speak to?” Says Mo Abudu.