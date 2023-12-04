Home » Sports » Real Madrid lose defender Carvajal to calf injury
December 4, 2023

Real Madrid lose defender Carvajal to calf injury

Real Madrid’s Spanish defender #02 Dani Carvajal controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League first round group C football match between Real Madrid CF and SSC Naples at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 29, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is expected to miss the rest of the year after the club announced Monday he suffered a calf injury in the weekend win over Granada.

Spain international Carvajal was replaced at half-time during Saturday’s 2-0 victory which kept Madrid top of La Liga above surprise challengers Girona on goal difference.

The club said tests revealed an injury to his left calf but did not give a timeline for his return. Spanish media suggested Carvajal could be sidelined for a month.

The 31-year-old has been a regular for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, captaining the team on a number of occasions this season.

