Real estate firm, Zularich marks 2nd anniversary

Lagos-based real estate firm, Zularich Properties recently celebrated its partners and realtors during its 2nd year anniversary. The company gave out a brand-new car to its best performing realtor at the event which was attended by several realtors and developers in Lagos.

Zularich Properties Limited is a real estate investment and development company offering secure and profitable real estate investment opportunities. The company aims to create valued and affordable property investment opportunities to those seeking to grow through Real estate investment.

Today we are marking our second-year anniversary and we are appreciating our high-performing realtors who have been a vital part of our success this year,” said Dr Johnpaul Enemuoh, Managing Director, Zularich Properties.

According to Enemuoh, real estate companies are vital to the economic development of Lagos.

“Real estate is a vital sector in the economic development of Lagos state and it has the capacity to increase the welfare of the people through provision of housing and make the citizens rich through investment opportunities.

“With over 2 million housing deficits in Lagos, Zularich is making efforts through innovative ownership schemes, to help bridge the gap,” he added.

He also acknowledged the critical role the realtors have played in the outstanding successes recorded by the company in the last 2 years and pledged to continue to support them in meeting their goals

According to Tony Aspire Kolawole, the CEO of Tribiat Homes and one of the special guests, Zularich is an awesome organization that deserves to be celebrated.

“The growth of the company has been remarkable in just two years of operation. I believe they will continue to grow in the coming years,” said Kolawole.

A brand-new Toyota SUV was presented at the event to the company’s highest-selling realtor, John Mitchell Precious, who was elated with joy.

“I am grateful to Zularich homes for this wonderful gesture,” said Mitchell Precious

“I believe Real estate can do more to aid development in Lagos state. This is because real estate projects open remote areas to people and economic activities. We now have estates like Zularich making planned ownership easy and seamless.”